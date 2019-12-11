|
|
Lorraine Evelyn Halvorsen 1921—2019
Lorraine E. Halvorsen, 98, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Gilbert AZ, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockford, the daughter of Joe and Anna Brown. She married Carl Halvorsen on April 14, 1945 in Rockford. He passed away on July 30, 1997. Lorraine formerly worked at Tester Chemical in Rockford. After her marriage, she devoted her life to her home and family. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, croquet and family vacations at Pleasant Lake, Wisconsin. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford. She is survived by four children -- Michael (Karen) of Champaign IL, Steven (Cindy) of Gilbert AZ, Carla (Daryl) DeWall of Queen Creek AZ and Lori (Bruce) Nielsen of Gilbert AZ. She has three grandchildren – Megan DeWall, Kyle (Jessica) Nielsen and Elyssa (Matthew) Chidester -- and three great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am at Willwood Burial Park (7000 E. State St, Rockford, IL 61102). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford or Comfort Care Hospice. For additional information visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019