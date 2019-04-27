|
Lorraine Frances DeMars 1924—2019
Rockford ---- Lorraine Frances DeMars, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Rockford, daughter of John and Harriet (Kostka) Gatz; her dear step-father was Roy J. Borst. Lorraine attended Rockford West High School where she met her future husband, Carl W. DeMars. They wed March 31, 1945 and were married over 67 years. Carl died January 10, 2013.
Always active, Lorraine loved her homes, family holidays, entertaining, decorating, cooking and baking; and was known for her delicious pies. She and Carl wintered 35 years in Bradenton FL and had many friends. Lorraine was creative and enjoyed craftwork, such as cross stitch and acrylics painting. She was a member of the Winnebago Sr. Women's Club and 1st Presbyterian Church Circle. Lorraine loved working in her gardens and showed us all how to age gracefully, remaining physically energetic with walks and exercise classes until her illness.
A wonderful, sweet person, Lorraine most of all loved her family and friends, her kindness was a light in many lives. She lived at Siena and often visited there with her children and others. The family wishes to thank the Siena and In-Home staffs (especially Jane) and friends there for helping make Lorraine's last few years so enjoyable. Beloved mother, aunt and dear friend; she'll remain in our hearts forever.
Lorraine is survived by children Douglas (Lea Baker) DeMars of Bradenton FL and Barbara DeMars of Rockford, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, dear friends and beloved cat, Trixie. Predeceased by parents, husband USN Carl DeMars, daughter-in-law Sharon DeMars, sister Virginia (Eugene) Stiles, nephew Steven (Luann) Stiles and special sister-in-law Beverly DeMars.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a in Lorraine's name. Express condolences online at www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019