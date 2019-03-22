|
|
Lorraine Giannetti 1927—2019
Lorraine Giannetti, 91, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born December 15, 1927, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Harry and Helen (Burns) Rowe. Lorraine married Dario Giannetti on August 30, 1947. He predeceased her on October 9, 2003. Lorraine was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Rockford. Survived by her children, Darryl (Joan) Giannetti of Clifton Park, NY, Pat (James) Olson of Rockford, Dan Giannetti of Northville, MI, and Michael (Marybeth) Giannetti of Pioneer, TN; grandchildren, Sarra (Kraig) Reichwald, Julia (Mark) Bailey, Leanna (Jon) Reidy, Hanna (Derek) Messmer, Joe Giannetti, Matt (Joy Villanueva) Giannetti, Ben Giannetti, Geoff (Monique) Giannetti, Gregg (Emilee) Giannetti, Adan Ramos, and Miguel (Samantha) Ramos; 12 great-grandchildren ; brother, Ron Rowe of Livonia, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her sister, Karen (Dan) DelDuco; and sister-in-law, Ann Rowe.
A Funeral Mass will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory, send an online condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019