Lorraine Gualtieri Doran
1936 - 2020
Lorraine Gualtieri Doran 1936—2020
Lorraine Gualtieri Doran, 84, of Rockford, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. She was born on Friday, March 20, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Serena (Orgera) Gualtieri. She married the love of her life, Leo C. Doran on Saturday, June 28, 1958 in Evanston, IL. Lorraine is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Denise (Chuck) Popp,Carol (David) Schneider, Peggy (David) Leffert, Cathy (Nick) Engelson, Janice Doran; son, Michael Doran; grandchildren, Teresa (Matt), Julia, Charlie, Andrew, Lauren (Jeremy), Christina (Christian), Franchesca, Blake, Bradley, Jennifer (Alex), Bryan, Adam; great grandchildren, James, Archie, Grayson; sisters, Carolyn (Henry), Janice (Wayne); numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Serena; beloved husband, Leo; grandson, John; brother, Frank (Sandy), niece, Toni. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. A rosary will begin promptly at 10:40 A.M. before mass. Interment will take place in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
