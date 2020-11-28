1/
Lorraine (Klaas) Houghton
Lorraine (Klaas) Houghton 1938—2020
Lorraine (Klaas) Houghton 82, former Rockford, IL resident, passed away November 24, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. She was born January 5,1938, to Robert and Gladys Howell, in Dakota, IL. She graduated from Dakota High School and was married to William Houghton for over 60 years. Lorraine was employed for many years as a lunchroom supervisor for Rockford Public Schools. She also worked at the family owned Cookie Factory, formerly at The Cherry Vale Mall. She is survived by husband, Bill, sons Terry (Linda), Tim (Donna) and Todd (Colton), 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dennis Drake, Beverly Yittri, Betty Lou Strote, Marjorie Boals and Martha Griffith. A celebration of Lorraine's life was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, Johns Creek, GA. In leu of flowers memorials can be made to Mt. Pisgah UMC, Attn: Lorraine Houghton Memorial Fund, 2850 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA, 30022

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
