Lorraine James Obituary
Lorraine James 1923—2019
Mt. Morris, IL, Lorraine James, age 95, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL. Lorraine was born on December 9, 1923 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Fred & Ruth (Swanson) Burdick. She graduated from Rockford West High School class of 1942. Lorraine married Leonard James on October 9, 1943 in Rockford, IL; and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2013.
Lorraine was a member of Christian Churches all her life where she was a Sunday School Teacher, on the missionary committee for 30 years, women's fellowship, and she was baptized at the age of 16.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter: Cindy (Bob) Fulton, Mt. Morris, IL sons: Steve (Young Cha) James, Mt. Morris, IL and Bob James, Wheaton, IL; 8 grandchildren: Jason, Randy, Melissa, Faith, Joshua, Jared, Aaron, and Andrea; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Leonard; 2 grandchildren: Brian and Doug Fulton; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL with the Pastor Merrill Davis officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL. Visitation will be in Finch Funeral Home on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Memorials to Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris Fire Department, and/or Serenity Hospice and Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
