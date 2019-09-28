|
Lorraine M. Terviel 1928—2019
Lorraine M. Terviel, 90, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born November 15, 1928, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Harry and Berniece Wendorf. Married Harold F. Terviel. Member of Monroe Center Community Church. She enjoyed her casino trips, gardening and cooking. Survivors include her sons, Gary (Linda) Terviel and Alan (Virginia) Terviel; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband; and 2 brothers.
Private services will be held. Burial in Monroe Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019