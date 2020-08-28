1/
Lorraine Schuh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Schuh 1929—2020
Lorraine "G.G." Aetna Schuh, 90, of Machesney Park passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born November 23, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of William and Edythe (Livingston) Weerda. Married LaVerne Schuh in Rockford. Survivors include her daughter, Deb (Larry) Pelley; inherited daughters, Linda (Bill) Towne and Jann (Bob) Moldene; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved