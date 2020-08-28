Lorraine Schuh 1929—2020
Lorraine "G.G." Aetna Schuh, 90, of Machesney Park passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born November 23, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of William and Edythe (Livingston) Weerda. Married LaVerne Schuh in Rockford. Survivors include her daughter, Deb (Larry) Pelley; inherited daughters, Linda (Bill) Towne and Jann (Bob) Moldene; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
.