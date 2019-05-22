|
|
Lorraine Thurmond 1923—2019
Lorraine Thurmond 95 of Rockford passed away May 16, 2019. She was born December 16, 1923 in Hickory Mississippi to Preston and Eunice Johnson. Services will be held 1:30 Friday, May 24,2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 1703 S Central Ave with visitation at 11:30 until the time of service. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019