Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1703 S Central Ave
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1703 S Central Ave
Lorraine Thurmond Obituary
Lorraine Thurmond 1923—2019
Lorraine Thurmond 95 of Rockford passed away May 16, 2019. She was born December 16, 1923 in Hickory Mississippi to Preston and Eunice Johnson. Services will be held 1:30 Friday, May 24,2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 1703 S Central Ave with visitation at 11:30 until the time of service. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
