Louis E. Rohs 1937—2019
Louis E. Rohs, 82, of Roscoe, IL died at 4:43 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital.
Born June 25, 1937 in Mendota, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric and Ida (Hanson) Rohs. He graduated from Mendota High School, Class of 1955 and Bradley University, Class of 1961 receiving a degree in Industrial Engineering. He married the former Caryl Coulton in Newton, MA on September 3, 1960. He was employed as a Quality Control Manager by Outboard Marine Corp. in Galesburg, IL and Beloit, WI.
Louis enjoyed boating at Lake Geneva and later in life found great pleasure in spending time with his great granddaughter Arianna.
Survivors include his wife Caryl Rohs of Roscoe, IL; son Eric (Margaret) Rohs of Kenosha, WI; daughter Susan (David) Bieganski of Yale, MI; son Curt (Teri) Rohs of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren Christopher (Angel) Rohs, Leah (Patrick) Rohs Wilbert, Collin Rohs, Courtney Rohs, Hannah Rohs, Colton Rohs; great granddaughter Arianna Rohs; sister Arlene Brandner of Peru, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Adele Schaper and Betty Christiansen.
Funeral Ceremonies will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with the Pastor Dan Herman of Old Stone Church officiating. A visitation will be held in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of ceremonies Thursday. Burial will be in Troy Grove Cemetery, Troy Grove, IL at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019