Louis Franklin 1947—2019
Louis "Louie" Franklin Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life March 3, 2019 in his home after a short illness. He was born August 23, 1947 in East Prairie, Missouri the son of Louis Sr. and Annie Franklin. Louis lived in Rockford 45 years coming from Cape Girardeau, MO. He was employed as an machine operator by Camcar Textron 25 years before their closing. Louis was a veteran of the Army. He graduated from East Prairie High School.
Louis leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Wanda and Jemeka Franklin; step daughter Sarah Moore; step sons, Kyle and Donald "D.J. (Lisa) Moore; 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; four sisters, Rose Franklin, Mae Francis Gant, Vivian Franklin and Flossie (John Walker) Franklin; two brothers, Steve and Henry Franklin; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; two daughters, Patricia Franklin and Stacey Dominguez one grandson and one brother.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019