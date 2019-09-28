|
|
Louis J. D'Agnolo Sr. 1933—2019
Louis John D'Agnolo passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by the love of family on September 26, 2019.
Born January 20, 1933, along with his twin sister, Wanda, in Fanna, Italy to John and Norma (Roman) D'Agnolo. He and sister, Wanda, along with their mother, immigrated to the United States November 18, 1938 and arrived in New York. Ellis Island was where the twins first met their father. Graduated from West H.S. class of 1951. Attended University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Entered U.S. Army 1953 - 1955, during the Korean Conflict. Stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, 27th Engineer Battalion as the company photographer.
On St. Joseph's Day, the day he and his sister became naturalized American citizens, he met the love of his life, Betty Schmidt. They were married Nov. 12, 1955 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rockford.
Louie continued the family business, Northern Illinois Terrazzo & Tile Co., which his father and uncle started in 1929. He passed it on to his sons, John and Louis Jr. Two of his grandsons are now also involved in the business. He was dedicated to his work and took great pride in what he accomplished, and what his sons and grandsons are accomplishing in the tile and terrazzo industries. Co-founder and past president of North Central Terrazzo Association. Member of the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association, where he was inducted president in 1973, at the association's 50th annual convention in Rome. A highlight of the event was a lavish Roman toga party at which Louie made a triumphant entry in a chariot drawn by two white horses. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of the terrazzo industry, winning many awards for the work his company did. Honorary member of Northern Illinois Building Contractors Association.
Founding member of St. Bernadette parish, where he was very involved in the fund drives, many activities, chairman of Financial Committee, and was a lector. Involved in Boylan H.S. fundraising and received the Titan of the Year Award, 1981. Former chairman of Winnebago County Housing Authority, where he was honored to have the L. J. D'Agnolo Garden Apartments, Rockton, IL, named after him.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially at his beloved home in Lake Mills, WI, golfing with his wife and many friends in Naples, FL. He loved cooking, especially making sopressa with the recipe from his hometown Fanna. He treasured his various breakfast group friends over the years. There was no better joke-teller than Louie. He gifted all with his beautiful singing voice and sang right up to the end. His birthplace and the mountains in the Friuli region of Italy were a source of immense pride and love to him.
The most important thing to Louie in his life was his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Betty; twin sister, Wanda Franceschina; daughters Laura D'Agnolo, and Linda (Mike) Yackle, sons John (Andrea) D'Agnolo, and Louis (Shelley) D'Agnolo; grandchildren, Luke (Alissa) and Drew (Katie) Bartel, Nick (Jessica) and Norm (Kelsey) Yackle, Lindsey, Kristen and Vince D'Agnolo, Brandon (Cindy Alfaro) Fontana, Jacob D'Agnolo; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Harrison, and Charlotte Bartel, Piper Yackle, and Lily Fontana and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, in-laws, Robert and Christine Schmidt, brother in law Angelo Franceschina, in-laws, Martin (Alice) Schmidt, Margaret (Paul) Keltner, Modesta (Ken) Lauterbach, Bill (Pat) Schmidt, Mary (Merle) Walton, Cleo (Bill) Mercaitis, two great grandchildren, Avery and Samuel Bartel.
A special thank you to Health, OSF Hospice, his caregivers, Tunga, Pam, and Tracy, and the many family and friends who gave him love and support on his journey.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematorium, Riverside Chapel. A visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church, 2400 Bell Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund, 4141 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 602 College St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019