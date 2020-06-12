Louis John "Jim" Maragi 1933—2020
Louis John "Jim" Maragi, Jr., 87, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born March 25, 1933 in Rockford, IL the son of Louis John Maragi, Sr. and Mary (Vetrono). Louis was a graduate of St. Thomas High School class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Donnella Dean (Block) on September 3, 1955. Lou worked many years as a bricklayer. It was his passion. He never really retired, doing side jobs well into his 80's. He taught and mentored many a bricklayer over the years. His fine craftsmanship can be seen on many buildings throughout the Rockford region. Lou was a strong supporter of Boylan Catholic High School. He was a member of the Boylan Booster Club, serving many years as an usher at various sporting events. Longtime member of St Bernadette's Catholic Church. He coached his sons' basketball and baseball teams. Lou was a strong believer in blood donation having achieved the level of "9-gallon donor". Active member of the Knights of Columbus having achieved the distinguished level of 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed listening to old time radio programs, Nat King Cole, jazz, music of the 50's, country and big band, watching the American Pickers tv show and old westerns, reading the daily sports page and reading Reminisce Magazine. Longtime Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed his many gambling trips to the various casinos throughout the Midwest and spending time at the family place in Wisconsin. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, his extended family and his many, many good friends. However, it was spending time with his two grandchildren that Lou cherished the most. Lou was one of the greatest men to walk the face of this earth. He was truly loved by all. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Thank you "Papa Louie" for watching me when I was little. For picking me up from school and getting me my favorite food from Beef-A-Roo. For playing computer games with me and attending all my softball games-- from HCC, to travel ball, to Boylan, to USF. You were always proud of me, even when I didn't have a good game. You were there for every event-- from my first communion, to my confirmation, to every graduation. You were the best grandpa in the world! I will miss you so much. Love Katelyn! (your favorite granddaughter). Gramps, we will all dearly miss you. You were always a voice of reason and dependability. You were a true role model and a dear companion. Giving us all a lot of wonderful memories to hold onto. Your love and wisdom will help us all carry on as better people. Love, Andy B.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, devoted daughter Karen Biasin, loving son and daughter-in-law, Keith (Susan) Maragi; grandchildren, Andrew Louis Biasin and Katelyn McKenna Maragi; sister, Kay Bakke; sister-in-law, Judy (Myron) Jones; former son-in-law, Tom Biasin; special lifetime friends, Ted Bacino, Chuck (Mary Lou) White, Teresa Sager, Nick and Virginia Barelli, Cynthia (Michael) Montaleone, Virginia Olson, the Spataro girls, Fran Marchese, John (Darlene) Hamaker, Jack (Wanda) Schroedar, his breakfast buddies, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special nieces and nephew: Sharon Lund, Doug (Chris) Block. Predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Donnella; son, Kenneth; sister, Ann Marie Azbell; special sister-in-law Jean Block, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Megan, Melissa (his angel at the end) and Bridget at Presence St. Anne Center and the staff at Grand Victorian. Thank you to Jim Bannister and his family for keeping an eye on dad these past few years. A big thank you to his rock, and special friend, Kirk Osborne. As Lou said to his son Kenneth when he had to heartbreakingly lay him to rest a few short years ago-- "Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again".
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Love Park IL 61111, following social distancing and mask requirements. A walk thru visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. also following the above requirements. Entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gigi's playhouse, 8801 N 2nd St #2, Machesney Park, IL 61115 or Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S Main St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Louis John "Jim" Maragi, Jr., 87, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born March 25, 1933 in Rockford, IL the son of Louis John Maragi, Sr. and Mary (Vetrono). Louis was a graduate of St. Thomas High School class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Donnella Dean (Block) on September 3, 1955. Lou worked many years as a bricklayer. It was his passion. He never really retired, doing side jobs well into his 80's. He taught and mentored many a bricklayer over the years. His fine craftsmanship can be seen on many buildings throughout the Rockford region. Lou was a strong supporter of Boylan Catholic High School. He was a member of the Boylan Booster Club, serving many years as an usher at various sporting events. Longtime member of St Bernadette's Catholic Church. He coached his sons' basketball and baseball teams. Lou was a strong believer in blood donation having achieved the level of "9-gallon donor". Active member of the Knights of Columbus having achieved the distinguished level of 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed listening to old time radio programs, Nat King Cole, jazz, music of the 50's, country and big band, watching the American Pickers tv show and old westerns, reading the daily sports page and reading Reminisce Magazine. Longtime Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed his many gambling trips to the various casinos throughout the Midwest and spending time at the family place in Wisconsin. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, his extended family and his many, many good friends. However, it was spending time with his two grandchildren that Lou cherished the most. Lou was one of the greatest men to walk the face of this earth. He was truly loved by all. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Thank you "Papa Louie" for watching me when I was little. For picking me up from school and getting me my favorite food from Beef-A-Roo. For playing computer games with me and attending all my softball games-- from HCC, to travel ball, to Boylan, to USF. You were always proud of me, even when I didn't have a good game. You were there for every event-- from my first communion, to my confirmation, to every graduation. You were the best grandpa in the world! I will miss you so much. Love Katelyn! (your favorite granddaughter). Gramps, we will all dearly miss you. You were always a voice of reason and dependability. You were a true role model and a dear companion. Giving us all a lot of wonderful memories to hold onto. Your love and wisdom will help us all carry on as better people. Love, Andy B.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, devoted daughter Karen Biasin, loving son and daughter-in-law, Keith (Susan) Maragi; grandchildren, Andrew Louis Biasin and Katelyn McKenna Maragi; sister, Kay Bakke; sister-in-law, Judy (Myron) Jones; former son-in-law, Tom Biasin; special lifetime friends, Ted Bacino, Chuck (Mary Lou) White, Teresa Sager, Nick and Virginia Barelli, Cynthia (Michael) Montaleone, Virginia Olson, the Spataro girls, Fran Marchese, John (Darlene) Hamaker, Jack (Wanda) Schroedar, his breakfast buddies, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special nieces and nephew: Sharon Lund, Doug (Chris) Block. Predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Donnella; son, Kenneth; sister, Ann Marie Azbell; special sister-in-law Jean Block, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Megan, Melissa (his angel at the end) and Bridget at Presence St. Anne Center and the staff at Grand Victorian. Thank you to Jim Bannister and his family for keeping an eye on dad these past few years. A big thank you to his rock, and special friend, Kirk Osborne. As Lou said to his son Kenneth when he had to heartbreakingly lay him to rest a few short years ago-- "Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again".
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Love Park IL 61111, following social distancing and mask requirements. A walk thru visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. also following the above requirements. Entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gigi's playhouse, 8801 N 2nd St #2, Machesney Park, IL 61115 or Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S Main St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.