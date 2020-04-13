Home

Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Louis Jurisch


1942 - 2020
Louis Jurisch Obituary
Louis Jurisch 1942—2020
Louis A. Jurisch, 78, of Marengo passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home following a long illness. He was born March 3, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Nagy) Jurisch. In 1964 he married Carolyn Muth in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Louis was a scientist, teacher, woodworker, carver, & avid gardener.
Louis is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Carolyn; four children, Tony (Melissa) of Hillsboro, OR, Eric (Sophia) of Corona, CA, Heidi (Brian Barnes) of Anchorage, AK, and Karl (Lindsay) of Lakebay, WA; four grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur.
A memorial gathering and interment will be held at a later date.
A memorial gathering and interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
