Louise A. Frost 1942—2020
Louise A. Frost, 77, lifelong Rockford resident, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by loving family members. Born December 12, 1942, daughter of William "Willie" J. and Catherine "Katie" M. Cassioppi (Choppie) Gates. Graduated from Muldoon High School in 1960. Married J. Karl Frost in Rockford on September 21, 1963. Louise was the owner of Bridal Lane and worked part time at the family business, Angle Inn Restaurant, for many years.
Member of Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society, Holy Family Young Seniors Lunch Group, St. Anne Auxiliary, Catholic Women's League and her "Stitch and Bitch" Sewing Group. She was a very high energy, on-the-go woman. She and Karl traveled extensively and snowbirded in Las Vegas and San Diego. She was a natural caregiver to others, always providing for those she met and assisting those that she knew as mere acquaintances. Louise lived for events and made every one of them special for others. She never arrived anywhere without a freshly baked treat, and you never left her home hungry. Her Italian traditions were a highlight for many, especially during the Christmas season. Her granddaughters were fortunate to learn her favorite recipes in her kitchen. She was completely devoted to her family, adored her grandchildren, and treasured her close friends. She was a queen of the telephone and kept in constant contact with many on a daily basis. Her grandchildren knew she was the original social media and tried to get her on Facebook, knowing the photo updates would make her smile. Even more than phone calls and photos, she cherished spending time with them, praying for them, and teaching them many family traditions.
Survivors include her husband, Karl; children, Karla (Mike) Davis Wilkins of Deerfield, Kevin (Lisa) Frost of Rockford, and Kristopher Frost (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Claire Davis, Katie Davis, Maddie Frost and Libbie Frost; brothers, Carmin (Sherry) Choppie and John (Diane) Choppie; aunt, Betty Cassioppi; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Louise's family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dr. Joe Vicari for all his care and compassion.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the gym at Holy Family Catholic Church, following social distancing and mask requirements. Live streaming will be available at holyfamilyrockford.org. (Click Watch Mass Live.) A moving visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. also following the above requirements. A continuation of celebrating Louise's life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to Poor Clares Corpus Christi Monastery. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.