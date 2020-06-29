Louise A. (Swanson) Stancliffe 1928—2020
Louise Adele Stancliffe (Swanson) passed away peacefully at age 91, surrounded by her family after a brief illness on June 25, 2020.
She was born September 4, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Otto and Ellen Swanson.
The family moved from Chicago to Rockford in 1939 where Louise
graduated from East High in 1946.
The family then moved to Urbana, Illinois on her 18th birthday where Otto and Ellen purchased the Colonial Arms Boarding House which housed many returning GIs starting college at the University of Illinois under the GI bill.
It was there that Louise met Rick and fell in love, a love which sustained them for 69 years. She graduated with a Bachelors of Sociology in 1951 and they married that same year, living briefly in Highland Park, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri. They bought their first house in Lombard, Illinois where they started a family with the birth of Vicky and Tom.
In 1957, they moved back to Rockford and built a home on Illini Drive. Daughter Lisa was born in 1960, and there are many fond memories of the numerous family vacations camping across the country from Arizona to Boston.
The family moved again in 1972, settling in Marengo, Illinois where they enjoyed a wooded acreage and looked forward to Vicky and Tom returning home from college on holidays. It was there that Louise developed a keen interest in the abundance of nature through bird watching, mushroom hunting, and berry picking.
Louise and Rick returned to Rockford in 1990 after Rick's retirement, buying a home on Green Meadow Avenue. That home became central to family gatherings at holiday times and birthdays. Louise cherished opportunities to set a beautiful table with wonderful food for her loving family.
Louise and Rick traveled extensively, visiting their ancestral homelands in Sweden, England, and Ireland. For over thirty years they also enjoyed a close friendship with three other couples in Rockford through "Book Club" where they read and discussed important books of the day, took trips together, and shared stories of their families. They also took great care to introduce their grandchildren to a richness of cultural experiences through trips to Chicago visiting museums and events.
In recent years, Louise developed an interest in rug hooking through a close group of friends, and created beautiful wall hangings that celebrated her life, family, and especially her seven grandchildren. Her artwork was twice featured in Rug Hooking Magazine.
Louise was an active member and two-time past President of the CJ Chapter of P.E.O. International in Rockford. She was a volunteer at the Child Development Center in Rockford in the 1960s.
Above all else, Louise was devoted to and immensely proud of her family. She would often reflect that her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother were her finest accomplishments.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Peterson Meadows for all their caring and support.
Survivors include children, Vicky (Jay) Hanson of Portage WI, Thomas (Julie) Stancliffe of New Hartford IA, and Lisa Meeks of Rockford. Grandchildren, Ian (Amanda) Miller, Ellen (Tyler) McDougal, Ethan Stancliffe, Zachary Meeks, Andrew Meeks, Jason (fiancé - Kristina) Meeks and William Meeks, and great-granddaughter, Bailey Miller. She is also survived by her nephew Glen Swanson of Traverse City, Michigan. Predeceased by husband, parents, and brothers, Herb and Arnold Swanson.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.