Louise Andersen 1932—2020
Louise Andersen, 87, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born November 1, 1932 in Sutton, WV. Daughter of Everett and Lenora (Davis) Foley. United in marriage to the love of her life, Laverne J. Andersen on May 25, 1957. Together they shared 61 years until his passing on June 13, 2018. Louise was a stay at home mom who devoted her time to raise her two sons. She found enjoyment in doing ceramics and along with Laverne having cookouts with family and friends. Together with Laverne in their younger year's they enjoyed traveling having even traveled to China and Australia. Louise will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and her caring smile. Survived by her sons, Douglas Andersen, Alan (Yuka) Andersen; grandchildren, Tara Andersen, Brian (Alyza) Andersen and Tony Garner; great-grandchild, Thomas Andersen; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; spouse, Laverne; sister, Virginia Troutman. Funeral Services for Family will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Entombment following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
