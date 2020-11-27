1/1
Louise E. Carlson
Louise E. Carlson 1945—2020
A song in her heart!
Louise E. Carlson, 75, of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020. Louise was born on September 24, 1945. Louise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she and her husband Terry were married for 55 years.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life at Temple Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - act.alz.org/donate



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
