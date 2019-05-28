|
|
Louise Elizabeth Hawkey Miles 1925—2019
Louise Hawkey Miles, 94, of Belvidere, IL departed her earthly life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford, IL. She had been living at home until recent health issues required her to be at Maple Crest Care Centre, Belvidere. Born January 6, 1925 in Belvidere, IL the only child of Lewis R. and Elizabeth M. (Heller) Hawkey. She married Forrest Nichols Miles, June 6, 1948. Louise attended one room rural Avery School and graduated from Belvidere High School in 1942. She worked for the Boone County Selective Service System (1942-1946), Rockford Chamber of Commerce, and Social Security Administration. Following nine years at home to start a family, she began her own business: Louise Miles, Realtor and served as the Belvidere Board of Realtors President in 1970. She continued in sales at H.C. Prange Co. until her retirement in 1986. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Belvidere, serving as Deacon, Elder, Clerk of Session, and on a pastor nominating committee. Louise and Forrest traveled to Canada; England and Scotland to visit her grade school pen pal; and extensively in the U.S. For 20 years they wintered happily at Venture Out, Mesa, AZ where she served as prayer leader for East Mesa Care Center, participated in bocce ball, kitchen band and served as president of the sewing club. Louise was a member of the Boone County Board of Supervisors (1982-1992), served as the first female vice chairman 1986-90 and served on the Boone County Board of Health 8 yrs. She was a life member of Boone County Historical Society, Highland Hospital, Maple Crest, and VFW Auxiliaries. Louise was a member of Avery Fidelity Club, Boone County Arts Council, Charter Member of Main Street Players, Boone County Council on Aging Auxiliary, Friends of the Library, a member of Belvidere Women's Club for over 75 years; and a charter 25 yr member of Belvidere Zonta Club; She loved flowers, was a member of After Five Gardeners and past president of Woman's Garden Clubs of Boone County. She was proud to be a lifelong supporter of the Republican Party. She was currently serving on the Belvidere Cemetery Board. Louise is survived by her daughters, Julia L.M. (Jim) Thorius of Carlisle, IA, Elizabeth (Betsy) A. Stevens of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren, Matthew (Teresa) Stevens, Joshua (fiancé Tisha Kimble) Stevens, Christopher (Aygul) Stevens, Jacob (Erin) Thorius, Jessica (Kelly) Williams, and Jeremiah (Jessica) Thorius; great grandchildren, Carson Stevens, Mercedes Chilson (daughter Everly), Natasha Chilson, Robin (Meredith) Stevens, Charlie (Chulpan) Stevens, Jordan (Jayse) Thorius, Kaleb (Adelyn) Williams, Easton Thorius. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Forrest N. Miles; parents, Elizabeth and Lewis; step mother, Esther Grier Hawkey. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Belvidere, IL from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. (with the family present from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.). A funeral service will begin at 11:00 with Rev. Dr. Robert R. Kopp officiating. Memorials can be made to the family and will be directed to some of the many organizations in which Louise was active. An extended obituary can be viewed at www.belviderefh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019