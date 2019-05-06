|
|
Louise (Lolly) H. DeCosta Johnson 1931—2019
Passed away on Tuesday, April 9th with her loving family around her. Lolly was born and raised in Bermuda where she met her future husband, Donald M. Johnson who was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. After his stay in the service they settled in the Loves Park/Machesney Park area. She was a homemaker until her children started school, then worked at Rockford Dry Goods (The Rockford Store) for several years until it closed. Lolly and Don were one of the several people who started the Harlem Youth Council (HYC now known as HCC). They were also active in The Park Little Theatre Group in the 1960's & 1970's. In the late 70's they moved to Orlando, FL and stayed for 20 years. While there she continued to work in retail and managed a duty free store at the Orlando airport. Lolly moved back in 1998 after the death of her husband and lived in Milton, WI near her children.
She is survived by her four children: Dan Johnson, Milton, WI, Debbie DeMars (Ken), Roscoe, IL, Larry Johnson, Albuqurque, NM, and Kelly (Janis Frank)Johnson, Milton, WI., her two grandchildren, Jessie DeMars, Mooresville, NC and Jamie Young (Nick) and three great grandchildren, Mason, Asher and Beckett Young, Charlotte, NC., one sister, Esther Muat, 95, Bermuda, several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, parents, three brothers and three sisters.
A celebration of her life is planned for June 30th starting at 1:00PM at LaMar Park, Milton, Wisconsin .
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019