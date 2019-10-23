Home

Louise Jennie Swenson Born October 8, 1921 in Rockford, Illinois, daughter of Oscar W. and Ingrid (Peterson) Carlson. Lived most of her life in Rockford. Married Carl "Al" Swenson on April 19, 1947. They were together for 65 years. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her happiest times were always those spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially on trips to visit her children. She was a very compassionate person. Wherever she lived, she worked as a volunteer helping the handicapped or shut-ins. Her personality was such that her presence would always cheer an individual or brighten a room. As a lifelong member of Salem Church, she served over the years as a Sunday school teacher and on various committees and activities. A favorite was the Sunshine Committee, on which she served for many years. Survived by daughter, Shirley (Bill) Spicuzza, San Diego, California; son, Mark (Janelle) Swenson, Ames, Iowa; grandchildren, Alanna (Nathan) Hibbs, Troutdale, Oregon, Brock Swenson, Atlanta, Georgia, Ben Swenson, Augusta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Branden and Christopher Hibbs. Predeceased by husband, parents, sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Amy Anderson, and brother Harry Carlson.
Memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S 6th Street, Rockford, with Rev. William Dahlberg officiating. Private burial service in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Salem Lutheran Church or Walter Lawson Home for Children, 1811 Walter Lawson Drive, Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To share a condolence or memory please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
