1/1
Loyce Young
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyce Young 1941—2020
Loyce Young, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 27, 2020. He was born October 19, 1941 in Rosston, Arkansas the son of Ollie and Leda Mae Young. Loyce lived in Rockford 60 years coming from Rosston. He married the former Dortha Chappel July 18, 1965. Loyce was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Crumb Colton 17 years before retiring. He attended Willisville High School.
Loyce leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Dortha; son, Loyce Young II; two daughters, Tawana Young and Beulah Young; six grandchildren; Shamarrhea, Tashayla, Loyce III, Jamya, Nijah, and Tania; sister, Dorothy Jean Shipman; daughter in law Stacey Young; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and special friends. He was predeceased by parents, brother, Louis Young.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Entombment in Willwood Burial Park. Private family service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved