Loyce Young 1941—2020Loyce Young, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 27, 2020. He was born October 19, 1941 in Rosston, Arkansas the son of Ollie and Leda Mae Young. Loyce lived in Rockford 60 years coming from Rosston. He married the former Dortha Chappel July 18, 1965. Loyce was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Crumb Colton 17 years before retiring. He attended Willisville High School.Loyce leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Dortha; son, Loyce Young II; two daughters, Tawana Young and Beulah Young; six grandchildren; Shamarrhea, Tashayla, Loyce III, Jamya, Nijah, and Tania; sister, Dorothy Jean Shipman; daughter in law Stacey Young; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and special friends. He was predeceased by parents, brother, Louis Young.Moving visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Entombment in Willwood Burial Park. Private family service