Loyce Young
1941 - 2020
Loyce Young 1941—2020
Loyce Young, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 27, 2020. He was born October 19, 1941 in Rosston, Arkansas the son of Ollie and Leda Mae Young. Loyce lived in Rockford 60 years coming from Rosston. He married the former Dortha Chappel July 18, 1965. Loyce was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Crumb Colton 17 years before retiring. He attended Willisville High School.
Loyce leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Dortha; son, Loyce Young II; two daughters, Tawana Young and Beulah Young; six grandchildren; Shamarrhea, Tashayla, Loyce III, Jamya, Nijah, and Tania; sister, Dorothy Jean Shipman; daughter in law Stacey Young; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and special friends. He was predeceased by parents, brother, Louis Young.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Entombment in Willwood Burial Park. Private family service



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Ola Bernel & Family
Friend
August 3, 2020
My prayers are with are the families
Gloria Smart
August 3, 2020
To The Young Family, which has become my family, I love you all and I will come to keep you guys lifted in prayer.Just know the lord won't put to much on you that I can't hear, he will never leave or forsake you.Keep your head up, and look to the hills from whence comes gods help.
Andrea lewis
Family
August 3, 2020
RIH cousin Loyce you will surely be miss. We love you
Felicia Roberson
Family
