|
|
Lt. Colonel Barbara Marie Brown 1925—2019
(Barbara) Marie Brown, 94, of Rockford was Promoted to Glory peacefully at her Wesley Willows residence on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born February 3, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. Because of the death of her mother in childbirth, she and her twin brother were immediately adopted by her father's brother and his wife, Edward and Annie Brown of Detroit, MI. She became a member of The Salvation Army as a young girl and was the organization that she chose to serve in her adult life. She was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer/minister in 1944, and was sent to Minnesota to assist in corps work. After three years, she was appointed to the headquarters in Minneapolis in the finance department. In 1955, she offered herself for overseas work with The Salvation Army, and was sent to Kenya, East Africa where she was the Territorial chief cashier and accountant. In 1961 she was sent to Nigeria to do similar work for six years. After three years back in the US, she was sent to the Philippines in 1971 and then Japan in 1981 until 1988. She retired in 1990 and then moved to Rockford. Four different times after retirement, she accepted short-term assignments in Sri Lanka and Ghana. She will be remembered as a care-giver, always helping those who were alone or incapacitated. She is survived by a niece and nephew and many friends at The Salvation Army, Peterson Meadows, and Wesley Willows.
Her life will be honored at The Salvation Army Temple, 500 S. Rockford Ave. during the 10:30 am worship service on June 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Glen Oaks Cemetery, Hillside, IL on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019