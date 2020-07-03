Lucille A. Fitzner 1923—2020
Lucille Fitzner, 97, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Lucille was born on April 9, 1923 in Chicago, IL. She was a long time resident of Greensboro, NC for many years where she was a homemaker. She was very active with friends, family, and her church. She enjoyed many hobbies such as: golfing, bowling, knitting, sewing, baking, decorating, traveling, and just enjoying life. She has resided in Roscoe, IL for the last 3 years with her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Tom Trotter.
We take comfort in knowing that she was greeted in heaven by loved ones that passed before her. Predeceased in death by her parents; Edward and Emeline Holm; siblings, Glenn, Dan, Ray, Earl, Ralph, Beatrice, Grace, and June; her husband of 64 years, Paul R. Fitzner; son, James and his first wife, Phoebe; son, Gary; grandson, Chase; and her beloved little doggy, Heidi.
Lucille is survived by her brother, Gene Holm; daughter, Carol (Tom) Trotter; her son, Michael (Catherine) Fitzner; daughter-in-law, Linda Fitzner; daughter-in-law, Regine Fitzner; 10 grand-children, Lisa, Thomas, Lora, Jennifer, Penni, Beth, Mark, Sam and Charlie; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
A very special thank-you to Pamela, for all of her love and care she gave to Lucille over the past year.
There will be a private service for immediate family on July 7, 2020 at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel. A graveside service will be held in Greensboro, NC at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com