Lucille A. Jenkins 1946—2020
Lucille Anne Jenkins - Social Worker-73, died due to complications from hip surgery. Time of death was 04-02-2020 12:22 P.M. Her death was unexpected and we have lost a beautiful person. She was born in Streator, Illinois (the oldest of 5 children) and her home town was Minonk, Illinois. She was the daughter of Bud and Mary Lu Goodwin (dec). Lu graduated salutatorian of her high school class and attended the University of Illinois 1964-66 and was a Kappa Delta member. She came to Rockford in 1968 after meeting her husband, Dave Jenkins, at the U of I on a blind phone date (she always did take misfits under her wing). She completed her degree at Rockford College with a Bachelor's of Science in Education degree while working at Public Aid full time and raising two boys. She taught at West High one year and then went back to the University of Illinois to obtain a master's degree in social work in 1980. She then obtained a job with the Rockford Public Schools as a school social worker, in 1998 Lucille Jenkins was awarded the State of Illinois 'School social worker of the year' honor. Looking at retirement, Lu still wanted to help others. She went for training and became a certified divorce mediator. She helped divorcing couples with custody issues, to her very end. Lu loved bridge and played at the Rockford Bridge Club at least 5 days a week, where she made wonderful, life time friends.
She is survived by her husband of 53+ years, David Jenkins; two sons, David II (Julie) and Arik (Lynell); one grandson, Tabren; three sisters, Martha, Susan, and Janet and one brother, James; one sister and brother-in-law, Joellen and Jack Ring and 18 nieces and nephews.
One final note about Lucille the person: she loved to laugh and her smile lit up the room. She never had a bad word for anyone. She was the first to volunteer to help with anything. She was humble, caring, giving, gentle, helpful, supportive, empathetic, and reliable. There was always room at her table for someone who had no place to go.
Because of the Corona Virus, there will be no funeral. Donations can be made to the in Lu's name or to the University of Illinois, School of Social Work. Hopefully, there will be a celebration of life sometime in the fall. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
