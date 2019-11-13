|
|
Lucille A. Romine 1929—2019
Lucille A. Romine, 90, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully at Lincolnshire Place on November 12, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Belvidere, IL to Albert and Electa "Lucy" (Ferdon) Boettcher. She married her late husband, Donald Romine, on October 25, 1947 in Belvidere, IL. After graduating high school, she began working for Decorama. She was a member of the Boone County Home Extension and a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church here in Belvidere, IL. Lucille loved crafting, working with her hands and helping people. But more importantly, she loved her family and friends.
Lucille will be dearly missed by her children, Anne (Albert) House and Betty (Russell) McAllister; her grandchildren, Michael, Kathy, Sara, and Jessica; and her great-grandchildren, Dane, Ava, Arianna, Kylie, and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and her siblings, Albert, Arthur, and Barbara.
A Graveside ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Highland Garden of Memories Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucille's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019