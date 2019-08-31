|
|
Lucille Jones 1933—2019
Lucille Jones, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 24, 2019 in her home. She was born September 16, 1933 in Goodman, MS the daughter of Ethel Meeks and Cary Milton. Lucille lived in Rockford over 60 years coming from Mississippi. She married Jimmie Lee Jones in 1957, he preceded her in death. She was employed by Rockford College for many years and later as a home care provider, in home health care over 20 years before retiring in 1996. Lucille was a member of Living Faith Tabernacle, serving on the Mothers Board. She attended schools in Goodman and Durant, MS.
Lucille leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Virginia (Steve) Givens and Velicia (Andre) Shaw; son Charles Jones; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband; two sons. Michael and James Jones; grandson, Bryce Givens; 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle 530 8th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N Johnston Avenue
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019