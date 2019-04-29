|
Lucille M. Rayman 1940—2019
Lucille M. Rayman, born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 14, 1940 to Carmella and Roche Lonegro, died peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019 at age 78. She and husband, Charles Rayman, moved their young family to Rockford, IL in 1974 where she worked at Bergner's, volunteered at the Rockford Public Library and taught CCD classes at Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved hunting for and reading books. She was down to earth, kind and caring.
Survived by her son, Kevin Rayman, daughter, Melinda Rayman, partner Adam Bermann, her brother, Thomas Lonegro and his wife Francine, her nephews, nieces and cousins. Much thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving support.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019