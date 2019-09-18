|
Lucio Garcia Flores Sr. 1939—2019
Lucio Garcia Flores, Sr., of Rockford departed this earthly life September 14, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1939 in Piedra Negras, Mexico the son of Rosalio Garcia andVictoria Flores.
Lucio lived in Rockford since 1962 coming from Belvidere, IL. He married the former Jean Horton May 26, 1969 in Rockford. Lucio was employed 20 years by Burlington Northern Railroad before retiring. Lucio was a member of Washington Park Christian Church, serving as a deacon. He attended schools in Mexico.
Lucio leaves to cherish many loving memoires, his loving wife, Jean, eight sons, Clementhis (Lori) Lambert, Ray Charles (Gloria) Lambert, Fredrick Lambert, Jarvier Garcia Reyes, Jose Garcia Flores, Levenice Lee Lambert, Lamar Garcia Flores and Lucio Garcia Flores Jr., four daughters, Alma (Jose) Remeres, Glinda Lambert, Maxine Russell and Juliette (Donnicco) Holloway; 38 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; two brothers, Eleazar and Valdo Flores a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Merline Horton and two sisters Irene Ramos and Estella Sifuentes.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Washington Park Christian Church 801 Concord Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019