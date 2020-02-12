Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucio Serrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucio Mendoza Serrano


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucio Mendoza Serrano Obituary
Lucio Mendoza Serrano 1949—2020
Lucio Mendoza Serrano, 70, of Cherry Valley, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born June 27, 1949, in Leon, GTO, Mexico, the son of Jose Luz Mendoza Hernandez and Justina Serrano Estrada. He was a hardworking man and his smile brought joy and warmth to his grandchildren. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Octaviana Mendoza Jaramillo; children, Javier (Irene), Rodrigo (Auroa), Sergio (Jacquline), Saul, Rogelio (Fabiola), Jorge (Angelica), Cecilia, and Gonzalo; several grandsons and granddaughters; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; mother, Justina; and daughter-in-law, Maria. Predeceased by his father, Jose Luz; and son, Juan.
Family services will be held in Mexico. Burial in Jardines del Tiempo, Leon, Guanajuato. Memorials may be made to the fmaily.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -