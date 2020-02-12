|
Lucio Mendoza Serrano 1949—2020
Lucio Mendoza Serrano, 70, of Cherry Valley, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born June 27, 1949, in Leon, GTO, Mexico, the son of Jose Luz Mendoza Hernandez and Justina Serrano Estrada. He was a hardworking man and his smile brought joy and warmth to his grandchildren. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Octaviana Mendoza Jaramillo; children, Javier (Irene), Rodrigo (Auroa), Sergio (Jacquline), Saul, Rogelio (Fabiola), Jorge (Angelica), Cecilia, and Gonzalo; several grandsons and granddaughters; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; mother, Justina; and daughter-in-law, Maria. Predeceased by his father, Jose Luz; and son, Juan.
Family services will be held in Mexico. Burial in Jardines del Tiempo, Leon, Guanajuato. Memorials may be made to the fmaily.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020