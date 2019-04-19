|
Lucy Abene La Franca 1925—2019
Lucy Abene La Franca, age 94 of Rockford, passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 12, 2019.
A loving mother, nana and homemaker, Lucy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She also loved to bake bread, Italian cookies and make homemade pasta. Lucy was a devout christian, she shared her love for Jesus with everyone she met. Much of her joy was spent passing down traditions to her children and grandchildren. She shared a special bond with her great grandchildren and cherished her time spent with them. As the matriarch of our family, she will be greatly missed by all.
Lucy is predeceased by her loving parents, Vito and Carrie Abene, her sister Bertha LaTorre, and husband of 58 years, Peter La Franca. Survivors include her five children, brother, forty two grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St Bridget's Church of Loves Park. 9:30 AM visitation and 10:30 AM mass with burial immediately following.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019