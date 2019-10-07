Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella Moore


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella Moore Obituary
Luella Moore 1925—2019
Luella Moore 94
Rockford, IL, died October 7, 2019.
Services will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Rd.,Rockford, IL with Pastor Frank Ciprys. officiating. A visitation will be held 1 hour before
services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family.
for a complete obituary, leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now