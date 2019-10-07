|
|
Luella Moore 1925—2019
Luella Moore 94
Rockford, IL, died October 7, 2019.
Services will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Rd.,Rockford, IL with Pastor Frank Ciprys. officiating. A visitation will be held 1 hour before
services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019