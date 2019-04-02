|
Lula Ellis 1940—2019
Lula Bell Ellis, 78, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 28, 2019. She was born May 3, 1940 in West, Mississippi the daughter of George and Florence Pearson-Jordan. Lula lived in Rockford 61 years coming from Freeport, IL. She was employed as a machine operator many years. Lula was a member of Faith Temple Church. She attended schools in West, MS; later to receive her G.E.D.
Lula leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Joann Trammell and Christine Stickland; son, Mantalla (Kathleen) Ellis; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Scott, Mary McGee and Kathrine Turner; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Glory J. Ellis; one brother, two sisters; granddaughter and great grandson.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Living Faith Tabernacle 530 8th Street. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019