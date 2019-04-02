Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Lula Ellis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Ellis


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lula Ellis Obituary
Lula Ellis 1940—2019
Lula Bell Ellis, 78, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 28, 2019. She was born May 3, 1940 in West, Mississippi the daughter of George and Florence Pearson-Jordan. Lula lived in Rockford 61 years coming from Freeport, IL. She was employed as a machine operator many years. Lula was a member of Faith Temple Church. She attended schools in West, MS; later to receive her G.E.D.
Lula leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Joann Trammell and Christine Stickland; son, Mantalla (Kathleen) Ellis; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Scott, Mary McGee and Kathrine Turner; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Glory J. Ellis; one brother, two sisters; granddaughter and great grandson.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Living Faith Tabernacle 530 8th Street. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now