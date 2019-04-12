|
Lupe A. Huitzacua 1933—2019
Lupe A. Huitzacua, 85, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born October 30, 1933, in Rockford, the daughter of Raphael and Raphaela (Sanchez) Huitzacua. Graduate of Muldoon High School. Lupe worked for Nelson Knitting for 40 years. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she was a CCD teacher. Survived by her sisters, Maria and Amelia of Rockford, and Tina Ramirez of CA; brother, Wilfred of Rockford; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; sisters, Frances Scordato, Victoria Navarro, and Jane Garcia; and brothers, Emiliano and Lambert. A special thank you to Monica and the staff at Heartland Hospice.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 617 Lincoln Ave., Rockford, with Father Zbiegniew Zajchowski officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Poor Clares Corpus Christi Monastery, 2111 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019