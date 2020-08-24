Lurene S. Malott 1940—2020

Lurene S. Malott, age 80, peacefully passed away in Rockford, Illinois on August 22, 2020.

Lurene was born on March 1, 1940 in Ogden, Iowa. She moved to Rockford, Illinois and worked as an accountant for financial institutions and manufacturing companies.

Lurene was a kind soul and will be greatly missed. She took great care of her husband and was an awesome "Second Mother". She made the best pies ever!

Left with blessed memories of Lurene are: children Pam A. Malott, Patricia K. Saunders (Bradley L. Saunders), Kathleen Hoover, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-great Grandchildren, brother Loren O. Muench (Marge Muench), sisters Bonnie L. Taylor (Don Taylor) and Judeen I. Newman, 2 nieces and 5 nephews.

Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald D. Malott, her parents, mother Louise W. Muench, father Oliver E. Muench, and sister, Donna M. Muench.

Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Hospice Care of America.



