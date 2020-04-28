|
|
Luvenia Prunty 1939—2020
Luvenia Prunty, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 17, 2020. She married James Croft, Jr. in ( 1956), to this union were born 3 children, Terry, Elaine and DeVerne Croft, she later married Floyd Prunty (1977), of this union a daughter was born, Tonya Prunty. Luvenia was a devoted member of Gethsemane Christian Church of Rockford, IL .
Walking visitation will be held Friday May 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. No seating will be available and no gathering inside or outside will be allowed. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obituary can be found at pondsfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020