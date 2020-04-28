Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Luvenia Prunty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Luvenia Prunty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luvenia Prunty


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luvenia Prunty Obituary
Luvenia Prunty 1939—2020
Luvenia Prunty, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 17, 2020. She married James Croft, Jr. in ( 1956), to this union were born 3 children, Terry, Elaine and DeVerne Croft, she later married Floyd Prunty (1977), of this union a daughter was born, Tonya Prunty. Luvenia was a devoted member of Gethsemane Christian Church of Rockford, IL .
Walking visitation will be held Friday May 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. No seating will be available and no gathering inside or outside will be allowed. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obituary can be found at pondsfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luvenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -