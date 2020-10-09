1/
Lyle Clifton Becke
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Clifton Becke 1954—2020
Lyle Clifton Becke, 66, of Rockford, passed away at home September 29, 2020. Lyle was born June 15, 1954, a son of Clifton and Edna (Anderegg) Becke. Lyle moved to Rockford, IL in 1967 and graduated from West High School in 1972.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Dean, Russell, Donald, and Leslie. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hudkins; son, Brian Ryan; sisters, Marilyn Bartosh, Carol Becke, and Vicki (Timothy) King; and many nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved