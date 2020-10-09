Lyle Clifton Becke 1954—2020
Lyle Clifton Becke, 66, of Rockford, passed away at home September 29, 2020. Lyle was born June 15, 1954, a son of Clifton and Edna (Anderegg) Becke. Lyle moved to Rockford, IL in 1967 and graduated from West High School in 1972.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Dean, Russell, Donald, and Leslie. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hudkins; son, Brian Ryan; sisters, Marilyn Bartosh, Carol Becke, and Vicki (Timothy) King; and many nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com