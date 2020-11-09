1/1
Lyle "Pat" Connor
1954 - 2020
Lyle "Pat" Connor 1954—2020
Lyle "Pat" Connor, age 66, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Freeport Memorial Hospital, Freeport.
Pat was born on June 18, 1954 in Savanna the son of Lyle R. and Betty L. (Barr) Connor. He married Debra Dearborn on November 26, 1977 in Oregon. Pat was employed as a Car Salesman for 23 years with Kunes Country in Mt. Carroll. He was a member of Masonic Mississippi Lodge #385 and First Presbyterian Church in Savanna. Pat was an avid car enthusiast and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Connor of Thomson; one daughter, Andrea Connor of Rockford; two sons, Eric (Rachel) Connor of Albany and Patrick Connor, II of Savanna; one sister, Lori (Ron) Miller of Savanna; three brothers, Mike (Toni) Connor of Grays Lake, Scott (Tricia) Almquist of Savanna and Brian (Silvia) Hartman of McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Stacia and Kayli Connor, Matthew, Mylah and Wyatt Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, April Connor in infancy; one brother, Danny Connor.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Savanna. Maximum of 20 people in the church at a time, social distancing COVID guidelines will be followed. Private funeral service will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday at the church with Pastor Gary Panetta officiating. The service will be livestreamed on www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
NOV
12
Service
First Presbyterian Church
