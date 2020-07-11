Lyle F. Wedig 09/24/1927—2020

Lyle F. Wedig, 92, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 to Amberwood Care Centre.

Lyle was born on September 24, 1927 to Arthur and Arvilla Wedig of Davis Junction, IL. Lyle was married to Theresa Rossi on November 14, 1947. During his life, he and Theresa raised Robert and Marilyn.

He was a farmer/truck driver by trade. His passion was driving semi trucks for DeWall Trucking and later A & B Trucking in Rockford. He loved to travel with Theresa to Europe and passengered on banana boats in Panama. During his retirement, he helped farm with his good friends both in Davis Junction and southern Texas. He was also a Navy Veteran.

Lyle is survived by his son, Robert; daughter, Marilyn Hanson; grandson, Tyler and his wife Kay of Laporte CO; and great grandson, Kevin Lucero of Fort Collins, CO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store