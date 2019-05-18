|
Lyle J. Jack Magin 1938—2019
Lyle J. Jack Magin, 80, of Rockford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born June 1, 1938 in Rockford, IL. Son of Louis Eugene and Laura (Ridgeway) Magin. Veteran of the United States Army. Attended Illinois Wesleyan University. Was an Elementary School Teacher for 30 years having taught at Beyer, Nashold and West View schools. Lyle found enjoyment in planting his flower gardens, photography and being a worldwide traveler. When Lyle decided to move into retirement he donated his house to a family in need. Survived by his sister, Saramae Parrott; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; siblings, Mary Lou, Annetta, Marlyn, Janell, Donna Lee, George, William "Billy", Louis "Junior", Carroll, Joyce and Thomas Sr. Family would like to thank Peterson Meadows for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 21, 2019