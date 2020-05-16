Home

Lyn Carole Furlong


1970 - 2020
Lyn Carole Furlong Obituary
Lyn Carole Furlong 1970—2020
Lyn Carole Furlong, 49, of Loves Park, left us to be with the Lord, Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born October 19, 1970 in Rockford, the daughter of Donald Lawrence and Carole Nancy (Fisher) Milne. She graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1989. Lyn married Brent Joseph Furlong on December 21, 2002 in Janesville, WI. Affectionately known as Miss Lyn she had a special love for taking care of children and spent her career in daycare. She loved crafting and her kid pets.
Lyn is survived by her husband, Brent Furlong of Loves Park; mother, Carole Milne of Rockford; brother, Dennis (Varlene) Milne of Machesney Park; sister, Xan Milne of Loves Park; nephews and nieces.
Lyn is predeceased by her father, Donald Milne.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
