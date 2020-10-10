Lyn Carole Furlong
1970—2020
Lyn Carole Furlong, 49, of Loves Park, left us to be with the Lord, Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born October 19, 1970 in Rockford, the daughter of Donald Lawrence and Carole Nancy (Fisher) Milne. She graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1989. Lyn married Brent Joseph Furlong on December 21, 2002 in Janesville, WI. Affectionately known as Miss Lyn she had a special love for taking care of children and spent her career in daycare. She loved crafting and her kid pets.
Lyn is survived by her husband, Brent Furlong of Loves Park; mother, Carole Milne of Rockford; brother, Dennis (Varlene) Milne of Machesney Park; sister, Xan Milne of Loves Park; nephews and nieces.
Lyn is predeceased by her father, Donald Milne.
A memorial graveside service for Lyn will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago. Please wear a mask and social distance.
Also there will be a drive-thru, 50th Birthday Remembrance for Lyn from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Loves Park City Hall Gazebo, 100 Heart Boulevard in Loves Park.
In lieu of flowers please honor Lyn and the love she had for animals by adopting a pet from your local animal shelter or by making a donation to your local animal shelter or local K-9 unit.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.