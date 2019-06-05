|
|
Lynda Lou Hyde 1940—2019
MACHESNEY PARK – Lynda Lou Hyde, age 78, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully Tuesday June 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 16, 1940 in Rockford to Clarence & Tessie Barrett (Jones). She loved to bake, plant flowers and crochet. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
He is survived by her children, Karen Mathes, Steve Hyde, Tim (Jody) Hyde and Kelli Castle; grandchildren, John, Daniel, Nick, Savannah, Robbie, Kyler and Stevie; great grandchildren, Maddie, Reagan and Masie; sisters, Nancy and Mary; brothers, Gerald, Jerome and Rich; and special companions, Charlie & Buffy. She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, John E. Hyde; son, Steven Michael Hyde; and her parents.
Funeral Services held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of services at 2:00 PM. Cremation rites accorded. Memorials to the family. www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019