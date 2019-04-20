|
|
Lynda Mae (Ewald) Martin 1947—2019
LYNDA MAE (EWALD) MARTIN, age 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, April 19, 2019. She was a resident of Maple Crest Care Center in Belvidere, Illinois, under the loving attention of staff there and OSF Hospice. Lynda was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on February 14, 1947 to parents Doris and Harold Ewald, both of whom preceded her in death. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by daughters, Dawn Wells and Rene' Myers, both of Rockford, older brother Bradley Ewald of McMinnville, Oregon, as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her youthful careers began with cosmetology school, but later included positions at Nylint Toys and Brearley Scales. She claimed to have even played on their softball team. Her always-smiling personality gained her hostess duties at Rockford's Grotto Italian Restaurant, as well as housekeeping staff at various senior care facilities in the Rockford area. After serving Septran Transportation for nearly 17 years, this dedicated bus driver retired due to medical complications. She cherished serving the special needs of her passengers. Many children, families, and staff gratefully returned the love that she gave to everyone. In retirement her memorable moments were giving her fullest to family, enjoying coffee, and an abundance of conversation. Her warmth will be missed by so many who shared her complex life.
An announcement of a "Celebration of Life" Memorial Event will be made at a later date. Condolences may be
expressed on the Advantage Funeral Services, Willwood Burial Park, website : www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019