Lynn A. Davis 1920—2019
Lynn Arthur Davis, 99, born July 3, 1920, in Rockford passed away on November 21, 2019. He was the son of Edith (Larson) and Dale Lynn Davis. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during World War II in the Pacific Theatre of operations. Lynn was a member of Court Street Methodist Church and United Methodist Men's Club. Charter Member of the YMCA Men's Club, former member of the Rockford Elks Club and Rockford Moose Club. Former member of Rocky River Methodist Church where he served on the Trustee Committee. Retired from Sundstrand Machine and Tool after 38 years as a Service Engineer and General Foreman. Later employed at Bourn and Koch Tool Company as Superintendent.
Lynn married Dolores Seiter August 10, 1946 and they have three children, Don (wife Julie Smith) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Debbie (husband Bill Goldman) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Cindy (husband Jim Conboy) of Rockford, Illinois. Lynn was predeceased by the love of his life, Dee, his parents, brother Ross and sister Ramona Davis Nelson.
Renamed "Bumpa" by his grandchildren, he loved and spoiled seven grandchildren, Cheryl, Melanie, Ryan, Becca, Justin, Courtney and Kelsey and thirteen great grandchildren! Twelve boys: Jordan, Payton, Christian, Donovan, Wyatt, Ethan, Levi, Jonah, Levi, Dylan, Jaxon, and Colton. And most recently, a girl: Delaney.
His children would like to thank the staff at Highview in the Woodlands for providing a wonderful place for our father to spend his final years. A special thank you to the amazing hospice workers who so patiently and lovingly cared for Dad these last few months as he struggled to escape the ugly bonds of dementia. Debbie and Don wish to express our undying gratitude and appreciation to our sister Cindy and husband Jim for providing every conceivable aspect of support for Dad over the last nine years.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 9 at 11:00 AM followed by a reception at 12:00 PM at Court Street Methodist Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019