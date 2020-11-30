Lynn Erving Jansen 1944—2020
Lynn Erving Jansen, 76, of Winnebago, went to be with our Lord, on November 28, 2020, at Alden Park Strathmoor in Rockford. Lynn suffered a traumatic brain injury on May 22, 2018 and his condition has declined since then.
Lynn was born on July 17, 1944 in Rockford, the son of Irving John and Marian Wibben Jansen. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1962. Lynn married Sue Rae Fry on November 11, 1966 at Seward Congregational Church.
Lynn worked for the United Parcel Service for 14 years, owned and operated Central and Auburn Sunoco for 10 years, and drove over-the-road for a variety of companies for 21 years, retiring in 2011. Lynn enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and woodworking in his younger years, and treasured having the Fry Family Christmas at their home intermittently for 40 years.
Lynn was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago. He was a member of the Rockford Power Squadron for many years and served in various offices, including Commander. For 10 years Lynn and his family cruised the Great Lakes and the Upper Mississippi River with the Power Squadron, making many wonderful friends and memories. In retirement he enjoyed Gulf Shores, AL and Florida spring trips with Sue.
Lynn loved attending and supporting his grandchildren in their sporting, band, scouting, and 4-H activities and spending time with his grand-dog Diesel.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; daughters, Lisa (Tim) Mitchell, Michelle (Tim) Drayton; grandchildren, Steven and Julia Mitchell, Trevor Drayton; special cousin, Joyce (Sam) Morrison.
Lynn is predeceased by his parents; sister Linda and brother Scott who both died in infancy; numerous uncles and aunts.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff in D-Wing at Alden Park Strathmoor. We will forever be grateful for the care, patience, and respect that you exhibited in your care of our husband, dad and grandpa.
Due to Covid, a private, family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago, followed by a service and interment at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago with Pastor Mike Engle officiating. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established for the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago and the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.