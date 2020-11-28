1/1
M. Louise Stepp
M. Louise Stepp 1925—2020
M. Louise Stepp, 95, of Sterling, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at Allure in Prophetstown, IL. Born November 1, 1925 in Effingham, IL, the daughter of Harmon and Lillian (Osteen) Park. She was married to Edward Stepp for over 60 years. Louise worked as a nurse in the Swedish American Hospital Emergency Room and then for Amerock for 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, taking drives by the river and playing bingo. Most of all, she had a love for being around her family and her grandchildren.
Louise is loved and missed by her son, James Stepp; son-in-laws, Bob Feary and Mark Bjork; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward, daughters, Judy Guglielmetti, Doris Feary and Karon Bjork; son-in-law, John Guglielmetti; siblings, Ann Ealy, Lois Roloff, Harmetta Steele, Belva Tinker, Helen Smith, Lenore Jones, Ethel Rickelman, Dale Parks and John Parks.
A private family service will take place.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
